February 1, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Environment

Fly tipping in Akamas underlines need to protect the area, Greens say

By Gina Agapiou066
Fly-tipping near a turtle nesting beach in Akamas shows people lack environmental awareness and highlights the need to protect the area, the Green party has said.

Plastic bags, bottles, surgical masks and cans among other waste have littered the entrance of Akamas in the Aspros Potamos area next to Toxeftra beach, photos posted on the official website of the party reveal.

“The images we saw were causing anger and frustration. Anger because some unscrupulous people are still dumping everything undisturbed,” the Greens said while calling on the relevant authorities to “assume their responsibilities”.

According to the party, the Paphos district administration, Peyia municipality and fisheries department are in charge of the area.

“The longer Akamas’ protection is delayed, the longer the illegalities and impunity continue, the more the environment will pay for it,” they added.

The party explained that waste dumped on land will be washed into the sea when it rains, ending up harming ocean life.

They said that “tons of plastic” ended up in the sea after recent rains, while the remaining rubbish stuck in the mud and rocks, “will become food for the turtles” with the next rains.

