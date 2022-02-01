February 1, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Cyprus Talks

Kasoulides, Blinken to discuss Cyprus problem, bilateral relations, energy issues

By Source: Cyprus News Agency0127
Foreign Minister, Ioannis Kasoulides, will meet on Tuesday with his US counterpart, Antony Blinken, in Washington D.C.

A foreign ministry press release said discussions will focus on the resumption of negotiations on the Cyprus problem, US-Cyprus bilateral relations, energy issues and multilateral cooperation with emphasis on the 3+1 format.

On Tuesday afternoon, Kasoulides will meet Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, and Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, Ambassador Victoria Nuland, in separate meetings. In the evening he will attend a dinner hosted by organisations of expatriates living in the US.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

