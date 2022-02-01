February 1, 2022

Kasoulides starts US trip with ‘excellent’ meeting with Blinken

By Nick Theodoulou03
The two delegations meeting at the State Department

Bilateral ties between Cyprus and the US are stronger than ever before, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in Washington DC on Tuesday evening as he met Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides.

Blinken’s statements inaugurated the meeting between the two, as he hailed the close cooperation in the sectors of security, tech and science.

He further said that the US strongly supports the bicommunal, bizonal resolution to the Cyprus problem and will continue to work towards that direction, while adding that the renewal of Unficyp’s mandate was a positive move.

In a tweet, Kasoulides said his working visit to America had started with an ‘excellent’ meeting with Blinken.

His Twitter account said the meeting would also touch on clean energy and regional cooperation including 3+1 and other international challenges.

