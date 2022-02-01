February 1, 2022

KOA says capacity of new Limassol stadium yet to be decided

By Nick Theodoulou0103
limassol arena apollon ael aris stadium new cyprus mail Aerial footage reveals Limassol Arena construction progress [video]
The Limassol Arena stadium under construction last year

The Cyprus Sports Organisation (KOA) sought to correct the record on the new Limassol football stadium on Tuesday following a report that “miscalculations” could reduce its capacity by thousands of spectators.

A local media report published on Tuesday claimed that the original plan for 13,300 seats may be cut by thousands and that “something went wrong and the authorities are trying to figure out why”.

But later on Tuesday evening KOA chairman Andreas Michaelides said that no decision has yet been made on the final number of seats for the Limassol stadium.

He said checks carried out in the next few days will help decide the final number, while pointing to different Uefa specifications issued in 2010 and 2018 as having caused the confusion.

The three Limassol teams – AEL, Apollonas and Aris – greenlit an original plan for 13,000 fans but more recent Uefa specifications for wider spacing between seats may reduce the overall number of spectators, to 11,000-11,500.

Michaelides denied reports that the capacity could be reduced to 9,500 and characterised them as wrong.

The stadium had previously been estimated to have been finished by summer 2021 at a cost of €28m.

Late last month, it was announced that the construction of the road around the new football stadium in Kolossi will start in February with a total budget of €9.1m.

 

