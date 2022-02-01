February 1, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ninety-year-old house collapses in Aradippou (Update 1)

By Iole Damaskinos0479
ΔΙΩΡΟΦΗ ΚΑΤΟΙΚΙΑ ΚΑΤΕΡΕΥΣΕ ΣΤΗΝ ΑΡΑΔΙΠΠΟΥ
The collapsed house (Photo: CNA)

A traditional two-story mud-brick house that collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday in Aradippou was inhabited by six people, the fire service said.

The house, which was at least 90 years old, collapsed to the ground around 1.40 am.

Rescue crews were dispatched from Larnaca police and the fire service to locate any people trapped in the rubble.

A spokesman said that the fire service was informed by the owner of the building that six tenants were living there.

“We began trying to determine whether the residents were inside during the collapse, and found that nobody was there at the time,” he said.

According to a statement by the police, the occupants managed to escape before the collapse and no injuries were reported.

The collapse also damaged a neighbouring residence.

Related Posts

Kasoulides, Blinken to discuss Cyprus problem, bilateral relations, energy issues

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Workshop brings herbalism remedies to the kitchen

Eleni Philippou

UNSG special rep to hold separate meetings with Anastasiades and Tatar

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Cyprus and Swiss stock exchanges announce partnership

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus economy vulnerable to shocks, Moody’s says

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign