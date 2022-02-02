February 2, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Coronavirus: Cabinet discussing tweaks to Covid-19 rules

By Gina Agapiou0477
general view of the presidential palace in nicosia

The interval period for the booster dose is expected to be reduced further to five months as some adjustments to coronavirus protocols were being assessed during a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

According to health ministry sources, cabinet will also decide on some changes for the health protocol concerning children aged 12-17 and nursing homes.

Officials will decide whether to allow unvaccinated minors to visit cafes and restaurants upon presentation of a negative coronavirus test, following a suggestion by the ministry.

Unvaccinated individuals aged 12 and over were banned from venues including cafes, restaurants, theatres and cinemas, stadiums and venue halls as of December 15 last year.

Entry in the above spaces, as well as bars and nightclubs, is only allowed to those with at least one dose of the vaccine.

Officials are also expected to decide on additional measures for nursing homes, as cases in those facilities have spiked in recent days.

The proposals were formed on Tuesday during a meeting of Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantelas and the health ministry’s epidemiological team.

 

 

