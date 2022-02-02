February 2, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Three people fined €15,500 for duty-free tobacco products

By Staff Reporter00

Three people, aged 23, 30 and 32, were fined €15,500 late on Tuesday in Nicosia after officers found 43 kilos of duty-free tobacco products in their possession.

According to police, officers stopped the car of the suspects for a check at around 8.40pm on Tuesday.

During a check, a large quantity of tobacco products was identified inside the car.

The vehicle and the passengers, two men aged 23 and 30, and a 32-year-old woman, were then taken to the Nicosia central police station where they gave their information.

Officers of the customs department were called at the station to inspect the illegal products, who concluded the three were moving 43 kilos of tobacco products for which duties had not been paid and were issued a €15,500 fine.

Related Posts

Coronavirus: Nine businesses and 14 people fined after 1,820 checks

Staff Reporter

Hospitality school to help tackle rural labour shortages

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

CySEC to further strengthen supervisory framework utilising technology

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Plan to protect island’s wetlands to be complete by year’s end

Gina Agapiou

Akel, president discuss ways to cut electricity prices

Antigoni Pitta
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign