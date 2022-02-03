February 3, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: New hours for walk-in vaccination centres

By Antigoni Pitta0267
Ï ÐÑÙÔÏÓ ÅÌÂÏËÉÁÓÌÏÓ ÊÏÑÙÍÏÚÏÕ covid 19

The health ministry on Thursday announced a new timetable for walk-in vaccination centres across the republic, which will apply from Monday, February 7 with extended hours on Wednesdays.

As of Monday, walk-in centres in all districts will operate from 8am to 4pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

On Wednesdays they will operate between 8am and 6pm, and on Saturdays between 8am and 2pm.

Members of the public can get the vaccine of their choice at a walk-in centre or by booking an appointment though the online vaccination portal.

More specifically:

Those wanting the Moderna vaccine can get it at a walk-in centre on Mondays, Wednesdays between 3pm and 6pm, Fridays and Saturdays.

For the Pfizer vaccine, people can go to a walk-in centre on Tuesdays, Wednesdays between 8am and 3pm, and on Saturdays.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine will only be available at walk-in centres on Fridays.

Lastly, the AstraZeneca vaccine will only be available on Wednesdays for those getting their second dose, both at walk-in centres and by booking an appointment.

The ministry added that from Wednesday February 9, and every Wednesday after that, mother and child health centres in all districts will be administering vaccines for children aged between five and 11 years old who are not Gesy beneficiaries, between 8am and 2pm.

The exceptions are the centre at Polis Chrysochous, which will offer the service on Fridays, and the one in Kyperounda, which will offer the service between noon and 5pm every Monday.

The ministry reminded that a consent form and ID are necessary for the vaccination of children.

Related Posts

EU plans to extend Covid digital cert until June 2023

Staff Reporter

Introduction of minimum wage at centre of palace meeting

Anna Savva

Coronavirus: Friday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

Antigoni Pitta

Cyprus sees nearly 2 million tourism arrivals in 2021

Anna Savva

97 fines from Paphos bike police in one month

Nick Theodoulou

Police checks into alleged Cyprus link to prostitution ring nearly completed

Antigoni Pitta
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign