February 3, 2022

Yellow weather warning for storms

By Nick Theodoulou0170
Hailstones that fell in some areas on Thursday (Christos Theodorides)

The met office expects intense storms and issued a yellow weather warning valid from 2pm Thursday to 5pm Friday.

Social media was awash with posts about heavy rain and hailstorms throughout the island while the met office said it expects rainfall of 35mm to 50mm per hour in some areas. The mountain villages experience continued snowfall.

Thursday night is set for five degrees inland, eight on the coast and zero in the higher reaches.

Rainfall is expected to subside by Friday afternoon with temperatures being at about 14C inland and along the coasts, while the mountainous areas are set for six degrees.

The weekend was forecast to be partly cloudy with isolated rain and storms, with Sunday being greyer. The temperature is due to drop slightly on Monday.

