Coronavirus: Vaccination programme slows, ministry says

The national Covid vaccination programme has stalled in recent days, health officials said on Friday, as the island saw a slight increase in daily positives.

There has been a noticeable decrease in the number of vaccinations, with about 4,000 vaccines being administered daily while before the Christmas holidays in mid-December daily vaccinations had reached approximately 12,000, Deputy Director of Nursing Services, Evagoras Tambouris told state radio.

He attributed the drop to the cold weather and adverse weather conditions that have dominated in recent weeks, as well as the high number of infections and contacts saying that many people are self-isolating.

So far, 87.9 per cent of the adult population was vaccinated with the first dose and 84.3 per cent with two doses or the single-dose Janssen jab, Tambouris said.

Efforts to vaccinate children have also seen limited interest as less than one in ten children aged 5 to 11 have been jabbed. Vaccinations for that age group started in December last year.

According to the head of the paediatric society Michalis Anastasiades, just 4.5 per cent of children aged 11 and under have been fully vaccinated, while 9.2 per cent have received the first dose.

A higher number of children aged 12 to 15 have been vaccinated since August last year compared with younger children.

Anastasiades said 46 per cent of children aged 12 to 15 received the first dose, while 42 per cent have been fully vaccinated.

The doctor said he “fully understands” parents’ concern and worry regarding the vaccination of children but urged them to trust the scientific community.

Meanwhile, the health ministry said the vaccination programme was proceeding as normal and is being strengthened with the operation of mobile units that facilitate the vaccination of residents in mountainous and rural communities.

The health ministry has announced vaccinations of children aged 12 and above will be taking place in Palechori between 9am and 1pm on Saturday.

Vaccinations will also be carried out to children aged 5 to 11 at the Spyros Kyprianou sports centre in Limassol and at the Larnaca port.

On Sunday, a vaccination centre will operate at the office of the commissioner of mountain communities in Trimiklini. Vaccinations will be given to children five years and older.

Vaccinations for the children aged 5 to 11 will take place on Sunday at the Metropolis of Tamassos.