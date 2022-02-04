Do everything online, quickly and for free with Hellenic

In Cyprus, following the recent trend prevalent in almost all advanced countries, there has been a steep increase in the number of people conducting their banking online, quickly and free of charge, without having to waste valuable time visiting a branch.

Through Hellenic Bank Web Banking and the Hellenic Bank Mobile App, customers can process almost all their dealings on their computer or mobile phone in a few seconds. Naturally, there are also the ATMs and contactless cards that make everyday transactions easier.

Hellenic offers the following time-saving and convenient web- and app-based services:

Get a Basic Account and card for only €1.50 per month

The first step is to create an account that will provide you with a debit card. Hellenic Bank offers the Basic Account that sets up a customer with an account and debit card to deal with daily needs, for only €1.50 per month. With the debit card, a customer can carry out a whole range of transactions without needing to visit a branch, including free withdrawals and deposits, transfers, standing orders and execution of outgoing SEPA transfers (within European Union countries) of up to €1,000, via Hellenic Bank Web Banking and the Mobile App, without any limit on the number of transactions.

Customers can either open a new account and/or convert an existing savings account(s) into a Basic Account at any Hellenic Bank branch, or via Hellenic Bank Web Banking.

It is worth mentioning that a Basic Account is free to recipients of minimum guaranteed income, and members of other vulnerable groups.

Free withdrawals in euros can now also be made from any ATM in Cyprus and abroad by Savings account holders as well.

Contact Pay makes daily transactions simpler than ever

Now, everyday transactions are simpler than ever before. Pay or receive money to and from contacts on your mobile phone, or to and from accounts at Hellenic Bank. Using Contact Pay via the Hellenic Mobile App is as simple as sending an SMS. Hellenic Bank’s innovative App offers a user-friendly design not requiring any especial digital skills. And of course, above all, it is secure, as it has built-in biometric security features.

Enjoy effortless registration and advantages of Hellenic Bank Web Banking

Registering for Hellenic Bank Web Banking is extremely simple and can be done by completing a simple online application form. With the personal electronic codes you will receive, you will now be able to carry out all your transactions online, easily, quickly and free of charge.

Among other things, through Hellenic Bank Web Banking, customers can:

View their IBAN and print the relevant certificate

View account balances and print out free account statements.

Pay utility bills, taxes, organizations or renew their road tax.

Transfer money free of charge between their accounts or to another person in Cyprus and abroad (up to €1000 in SEPA countries).

Wide network of new generation ATMs

Hellenic Bank’s customers can access the island-wide network of next-generation ATMs 24/7 and carry out daily banking operations.

The Bank’s ATMs feature contactless card reading, free cash withdrawals, “smart” touch screens that work even when customers are wearing protective gloves, multiple cheque deposits, designation of a favourite transaction for quick cash withdrawals and cash deposits with immediate crediting of linked accounts or credit card.

Contactless and mobile transactions

Hellenic Bank’s VISA and Mastercard cardholders can make contactless payments by simply placing their mobile phone in a terminal without cash contact, through the Apple Pay (for iPhone) and Hellenic Bank Wallet (for Android) applications.

The aim is to continuously improve the service offered, automate processes and modernise operations across the entire range of services and products.

At the same time, Hellenic Bank customers can use the “Book a meeting” service and set an appointment online with a Bank officer, either in a branch or online, in order to be served better and faster.

Unfamiliar with tech? Find a Connect Corner

Technology is for everyone, just like Hellenic Bank’s digital service channels. A significant portion of customers served by banks are unable to operate digital devices in order to be able to take advantage of all the service “tools” offered by alternative channels.

Aware of this, Hellenic Bank created Connect Corners within branches, at which customers can be trained by Meeters Greeters in the use of digital channels for their own, faster and safer service, thus minimising the need to visit a branch.

Learn more about the services and products offered by Hellenic Bank here.