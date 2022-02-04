February 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man critical after labour accident

By Staff Reporter0272
ambulance 03

A 21-year-old man is in critical condition in Nicosia General Hospital with multiple head injuries after falling some eight metres to the ground as he was installing air condition units at a building under renovation in the capital, police said on Friday.

The industrial accident occurred at around 8.30 am. Police said that the victim, a Nicosia resident, has been intubated and is being treated in the ICU.

The accident is under investigation.

Related Posts

Coronavirus: Two deaths, 2,907 people test positive on Friday (Updated)

Staff Reporter

Concert to showcase works by Cypriot composer

Eleni Philippou

Parents upset over situation in schools, teachers’ strike

Antigoni Pitta

Cyprus marks World Cancer Day

Antigoni Pitta

Paphos police warn of new scam involving fake hospital scenario

Staff Reporter

Over €2m to be spent on upgrading track and field facilities

Anna Savva
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign