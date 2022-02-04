February 4, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Paphos police warn of new scam involving fake hospital scenario

By Staff Reporter0224
Paphos police HQ

Paphos police are warning of a new scam after a 73-year-old woman reported that she had given €10,000 to a man who had telephoned claiming to be a hospital director so that a relative could undergo urgent surgery.

The complaint was filed on Friday, with police saying that another three women had received similar phone calls but not acted on them.

According to a police announcement, the 73-year-old had contact them at midday to say that at around 9.30 am she had received a phone call at home from a man she did not know who introduced herself as a hospital director.

He told her that a relative of hers had been injured in a traffic collision and urgently needed surgery. To cover medical costs, he told her that €38,000 needed to be paid immediately.

The victim believed the man but told him she had only €10,000. She then withdrew the cash from the bank and went to the rendezvous point the man had chosen to hand it over. She was approached by a man she described as being around 35 years old, strongly built and of medium height with short black hair.

Paphos CID has in recent days received three other complaints from women residents of Paphos that they too had received similar phone calls from someone they did not know and gave no money.

“In view of these cases, police urge the public to be particularly careful and should they receive a similar phone call, not to trust the unknown callers and to inform police,” the announcement added.

It also urged anyone who becomes aware of a similar case to contact the closest police station or the citizens’ help line on 1460.

