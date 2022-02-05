February 5, 2022

Two detainees escape from Paphos police station

Paphos police on Saturday were investigating after two detainees escaped from the district’s central police station.

The escapees are Alexandros Sarkisides, aged 28, and Ernai Kozmiov, aged 34, both of Russian origin who hold Greek passports.

Officers realised of their absence during checks in the police cells early on Saturday.

Police appealed to the public to contact them with any information they might have to help locate the suspects on 26806021, the citizen’s line on 1460, through police’s app or website, or by visiting their nearest police station.

No information was released as to the crimes being investigated against the two escapees.

