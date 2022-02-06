February 6, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Letters Opinion

Letter: I will miss commentator’s ‘unwoke’ wisdom

By CM Guest Columnist00
Richard Dickenson’s farewell article in the Sunday Mail (January 23) is a VERY sad day for the paper.

I have enjoyed his down-to-earth, common-sense articles for many years. I have kept many of them. I wish him well but hope he will be asked to contribute more of his “unwoke“ wisdom from time to time.

Julia Hope, Aphrodite Hills, Paphos

