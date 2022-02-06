February 6, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Man and two children injured by attackers at party in Limassol

By Staff Reporter0229
Handcuffs 04

Two people have been arrested following a fight at a house party in Kato Polemidia in Limassol during which two children aged 15 and 8 were injured, police said.

The incident took place on Saturday night around 7pm. Police said when officers went there after receiving a complaint, they found six people with axes, sticks and knives who had entered the house and were attacking other partygoers.

The three victims of the attack were aged 33, 15 and 8. They were taken to Limassol General Hospital for treatment.

The 33-year-old man suffered an injury to his kidney. The teenager’s arm was injured and the child’s hand was cut, all caused by a sharp object, police said. The man was kept in for treatment and the children allowed home.

Two people aged 35 and 20 were arrested.

Related Posts

Pay gap in Cyprus falling, now lower than EU average

Jean Christou

Audit office defends its position on LNG debacle, says it had major doubts

Jean Christou

Coronavirus: 13 individuals and 22 businesses fined for violations

Staff Reporter

Paphos police search for two escapees, officers suspended

Jean Christou

Teen driver loses control, runs over four girls aged 16 on pavement

Staff Reporter

Driver killed on Limassol-Platres road after crashing into a tree

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign