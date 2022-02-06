February 6, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Paphos police search for two escapees, officers suspended

By Jean Christou097
Paphos police HQ (photo: CNA)

Three police officers in Paphos have been suspended pending an investigation into how two suspects escaped detention cells at the city’s police HQ on Saturday.

According to CNA, there is no sign yet of the two suspects, Alexandros Sarkisides, aged 28, and Ernai Kozmiov, aged 34, both of Russian origin who hold Greek passports.

Spokesman for Paphos police, Michalis Nicolaou told the news agency that a crisis office has been operating there 24/7 since Saturday.

He also said that patrols had been stepped up and there were vehicle stops in and out of Paphos. Police also conducted searches at various homes of friends and family of the two suspects.

“However so far there are no positive results,” Nicolaou said.

“Investigations continue until the two fugitives are located and arrested.”

Kozmiov, he added had apeeared before the Paphos court last Tuesday, which had referred him to trial concerning 20 cases. He did not say for what.

Sarkisides had been on remand in connection with 23 cases and his remand had expired on Saturday. However he was due to be immediately arrested by Limassol police as a suspect in various crimes there.

The police chief has suspended the three officers on duty at the time of the escape and ordered an investigation.

Paphos police are appealing to the public. Anyone who knows anything about the two suspects should contact 26806021, their the nearest Police Station, or the citizens hotline 1460 or via the police website under the category ‘crime reporting’.

