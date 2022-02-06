February 6, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘Two suns’ spotted in Troodos

By Staff Reporter0591
thumbnail photo 2022 02 06 12 57 12
Photo: Courtesy of Yury Pianych

A photo taken on Sunday in the Troodos area shows ‘two suns’, an atmospheric phenomenon commonly known as a ‘sun dog’.

A sun dog, also known as a ‘mock sun’ and also a ‘parhelion’ in meteorological terms, is an optical atmospheric phenomenon that shows a bright spot either on one side or both sides of the sun.

It is caused by refraction of sunlight by ice crystals in the atmosphere.

They are not unique to particular areas of the world, or any particular season but become most visible near the horizon at sunrise or sunset.

 

