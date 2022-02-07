February 7, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Crime Cyprus

Arrest for catalytic converter thefts in Famagusta

By Iole Damaskinos037
A 21-year-old man has been arrested to facilitate the investigation of two cases of burglary, at a shop and a jeweller’s last October and November in Famagusta.

He is the fifth person arrested for the specific cases, following four other arrests of individuals aged 40, 33, 36 and 38.

According to Famagusta police, the first burglary was committed in a shop selling used car parts between October 18 and 19 last year. The owners reported that the perpetrators stole 50 catalytic converters from the premises.

The burglary at the jewellery shop was committed in the early hours of November 23, 2021.

 

