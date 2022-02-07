February 7, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Britain Business International

BoE governor wrong to call for wage restraint – Tesco chairman

By Reuters News Service044
tesco sales uk britain supermarket retail

Staff at Tesco (TSCO.L) deserve to be protected from inflation and it was wrong for the governor of the Bank of England to tell workers to restrain their demands for wage rises, the chairman of Britain’s biggest supermarket said on Sunday.

Andrew Bailey drew an icy response from unions and the government after he said workers should show restraint when asking for annual pay rises, in an indication of the tensions ahead as British people face the biggest drop in living standards for more than 30 years.

Asked about Bailey’s comment, John Allan told BBC TV: “Our 300,000 colleagues … deserve to be protected from inflation.

“So I think that’s the wrong direction for people to go in.”

Related Posts

Facebook owner Meta adds tool to guard against harassment in metaverse

Reuters News Service

Apple plans to debut low cost 5G iPhone in March

Reuters News Service

The possible reasons for Sony’s multibillion dollar acquisition of Bungie

Kyriacos Nicolaou

A critical evaluation of the single European currency’s first 20 years

CM Guest Columnist

Public-Private Partnerships – The devil is in the detail

CM Guest Columnist

Prince Charles praises Elizabeth’s blessing for ‘Queen Camilla’ (Updated)

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign