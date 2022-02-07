February 7, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Coronavirus: 16 individuals, 7 businesses fined for breaking regulations

By Katy Turner0184
coronachecks

Police fined 16 individuals and seven business for breaking coronavirus restrictions in the 24 hours up to 6am on Monday.

A police spokesman told the Cyprus News Agency that these were the result of 2,395 checks around the island.

In Nicosia 787 checks led to five businesses and seven citizens being fined, while in Limassol 234 checks saw two businesses and four individuals fined. In Larnaca 540 checks saw one person fined and in Famagusta four people were fined after 399 checks were carried out.

No checks were carried out in Paphos.

