February 7, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man dies after being found in building destroyed by fire

By Antigoni Pitta0407
fire engine 03

A 40-year-old man was found dead after a fire early on Monday morning, the fire service said.

Spokesman Andreas Kettis told Cybc that at around 5.45 am, firemen responded to calls about a fire at a prefabricated building in Astromeritis.

The fire had been brought under control by the owner by the time the fire service arrived, and firemen extinguished the last of the fames.

They also found an unconscious man inside, who was identified as a 40-year-old employee of the company that owns the building.

An ambulance rushed the man to Nicosia general hospital, where doctors announced him dead on arrival.

According to Kettis, at first glance the man appears to have died from smoke inhalation, but state medical examiners have reportedly been called to carry out a post-mortem.

At the same time, the fire service and police are still examining the cause of the fire.

 

