February 7, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Nurses unions back ICU strike, warn of further measures

By Antigoni Pitta0128
an intensive care unit (icu) doctor and nurse assist a covid 19 patient at marius nasta institute of pneumology, in bucharest
File photo

Nurses’ unions on Monday backed their colleagues at Nicosia general hospital’s ICU nurses who have made an urgent call for more nurses to cover the needs in intensive care.

In a written statement, nurses’ union Pasyno and the nurses’ branch of Pasydy said that an impromptu protest, which took place on Friday, was “completely justified,” as it addressed the hospital’s overcrowded Covid ward and understaffed ICU.

“Nurses at the specific ward constantly work overtime to ensure a safe amount of staff on every shift, which leads to burnout,” the unions said.

They added that despite assurances from the hospital that the correct nurse to patient ration would be ensured, this has not been the case so far.

“Okypy and the hospital’s management must find solutions to this understaffing issue, avoiding making any moves before ensuring the correct and orderly operation of all wards, and consulting the staff”.

Lastly, the unions warned that if no efforts are made towards solving these issues, their members “will have no other choice but to take dynamic measures”.

 

