February 7, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos castle to be lit up red all week in support of heart defects

By Staff Reporter058
paphos castle

Paphos castle will be lit up red all week to raise public awareness over congenital heart defects, the department of antiquities said on Monday.

The campaign is being led by the Association of Parents and Friends of Children with Heart Disease, whose main aim is to raise awareness and inform the public about congenital heart defects, which are abnormalities of the heart that a person carries from birth.

The castle will be lit up each night from Monday to Saturday.

In a statement the department said it takes part in the social policy of lighting up monuments with great pleasure and the hope it will “strengthen the efforts of the Association while sending a message of support to all vulnerable groups of people”.

 

Related Posts

Coronavirus: 16 individuals, 7 businesses fined for breaking regulations

Katy Turner

Four more arrests after fight at Limassol party

Katy Turner

No more big development projects, plead Peyia residents

CM Guest Columnist

Coronavirus: Monday’s free testing sites for eligible groups

Staff Reporter

Coronavirus: Four deaths, 2,214 test positive on Sunday (Updated)

Staff Reporter

The last queen of Cyprus

Paul Lambis
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign