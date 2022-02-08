February 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Boy treated at Makarios hospital after falling off tractor

By Antigoni Pitta024
File photo

A five-year-old boy has been hospitalised after falling off a tractor in Kofinou, police said on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said the accident took place around 10am, in a field where the boy had gone with his father.

He reportedly climbed onto a tractor but lost his balance and fell to the ground in his efforts to close its door.

The tractor was parked, and not running at the time of the accident.

The boy was first taken to Kofinou health centre and later to Nicosia general hospital, before being moved to Makarios children’s hospital’s surgical ward.

At Makarios hospital he received stitches to the head and chest, where he was injured.

Kofinou police are investigating the circumstances under which the child was injured.

Related Posts

History being lost as homes demolished say Greens

Nick Theodoulou

Coronavirus: Free testing sites for eligible groups on Wednesday

Antigoni Pitta

Government to use revenue from casino to fund affordable housing

Anna Savva

Work progressing on wave breakers to protect Larnaca coast

Anna Savva

Limassol man locates and help arrest man who has stolen from him

Gina Agapiou

Island’s second largest dam overflows (video)

Anna Savva
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign