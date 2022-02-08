February 8, 2022

Greens want authorities to probe turtle deaths

By Nick Theodoulou
The Greens on Tuesday called on authorities to investigate the deaths of turtles which have been recorded at three beaches across Cyprus in the past two weeks.

Ormidia, Oroklini and Agios Theodoros have all recently turned up dead beached turtles, of both the loggerhead and green sea turtle varieties.

Greens Larnaca district secretary Andreas Soseilos urged the fisheries department to do more, after initial contact leading to only an acknowledgement that the deaths have been logged by the authorities.

“We call on the department to investigate the incidents and carry out autopsies, which will show the exact cause of death,” Soseilos said in an announcement.

The Greens said that only with detailed analysis can the authorities fully understand the deaths and not only help prevent further loss of life but also ensure that the population flourishes

