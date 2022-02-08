Netflix movie ‘The Power of the Dog’ leads Oscar nominations

Netflix Inc’s dark Western “The Power of the Dog” led the field of this year’s Academy Award contenders, landing 12 nominations on Tuesday, including one for the prestigious best picture trophy.
“Power of the Dog” will compete for the top prize with science-fiction epic “Dune,” which scored 10 nominations; drama “Belfast,” about a family living amid conflict in late 1960s Northern Ireland; deaf community film “CODA;” and “Don’t Look Up,” an allegory about climate change.
Other best picture nominees included Japanese drama “Drive My Car,” “King Richard,” about the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams; coming-of-age story “Licorice Pizza;” thriller “Nightmare Alley;” and Steven Spielberg’s remake of “West Side Story.”
Following is the list of key nominations:
BEST PICTURE
“Belfast”
“CODA”
“Don’t Look Up”
“Drive My Car”
“Dune”
“King Richard”
“Licorice Pizza”
“Nightmare Alley”
“The Power of the Dog”
“West Side Story”
BEST ACTOR
Javier Bardem – “Being the Ricardos”
Benedict Cumberbatch – “The Power of the Dog”
Andrew Garfield – “tick, tick…BOOM!”
Will Smith – “King Richard”
Denzel Washington – “The Tragedy of Macbeth”
BEST ACTRESS
Jessica Chastain – “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
Olivia Colman – “The Lost Daughter”
Penelope Cruz – “Parallel Mothers”
Nicole Kidman – “Being the Ricardos”
Kristen Stewart – “Spencer”
BEST DIRECTOR
Paul Thomas Anderson – “Licorice Pizza”
Kenneth Branagh – “Belfast
Jane Campion – “The Power of the Dog”
Ryusuke Hamaguchi – “Drive My Car”
Steven Spielberg – “West Side Story”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Ciaran Hinds – “Belfast”
Troy Kotsur – “CODA”
Jesse Plemmons – “The Power of the Dog”
J.K. Simmons – “Being the Ricardos”
Kodi Smit-McPhee – “The Power of the Dog”
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Jessie Buckley – “The Lost Daughter”
Ariana DeBose – “West Side Story”
Judi Dench – “Belfast”
Kirsten Dunst – “The Power of the Dog”
Aunjanue Ellis – “King Richard”
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
“Belfast”
“Don’t Look Up”
“King Richard”
“Licorice Pizza”
“The Worst Person in the World”
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
“CODA”
“Drive My Car”
“Dune”
“The Lost Daughter”
“The Power of the Dog”
BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
“Encanto”
“Flee”
“Luca”
“The Mitchells vs the Machines”
“Raya and the Last Dragon”
BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM
“Ascension”
“Attica”
“Flee”
“Summer of Soul”
“Writing With Fire”
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
“Drive My Car” – Japan
“Flee” – Denmark
“The Hand of God” – Italy
“Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” – Bhutan
“The Worst Person in the World” – Norway
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
“No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die”
“Be Alive” from “King Richard”
“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”
“Down to Joy” from “Belfast”
“Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days”