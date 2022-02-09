February 9, 2022

Boy who fell from tractor in stable condition

By Antigoni Pitta
A five-year-old boy who was hospitalised after falling off a tractor is in stable condition, police said on Wednesday.

Rural police head Charis Hadjiyiasemi told the Cyprus News Agency that the boy is out of danger after staying at Makarios children’s hospital overnight.

The accident reportedly took place around 10am Tuesday in a field in Kofinou where the boy had gone with his father.

He reportedly climbed onto a tractor but lost his balance and fell to the ground in his efforts to close its door.

The tractor was parked, and not running at the time of the accident.

The boy was first taken to Kofinou health centre and later to Nicosia general hospital, before being moved to Makarios children’s hospital’s surgical ward.

At Makarios hospital he received stitches to the head and chest, where he was injured.

He has stayed at the hospital overnight and appears to be in stable condition, Hadjiyiasemi said.

Kofinou police are investigating the circumstances under which the child was injured.

