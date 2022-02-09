February 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Man arrested for drugs, money laundering

By Staff Reporter00
arrested 2

Limassol police late on Tuesday arrested a 38-year-old man, who was a passenger in a car they stopped for traffic offences,  on suspicion of money laundering and drug possession.

The car, driven by a 24-year-old man around 11pm, did not have its taillights on. When officers signalled the driver to stop, he instead increased speed, and ran a red light in an attempt to escape.

He was eventually stopped, and police who checked the two men in the car found €1,790 in various bills as well as about three grammes of methamphetamine in a plastic container which the older man tried to get rid of at the scene.

Police arrested the 38-year-old, who during questioning, made some allegations which are being investigated.

The 24-year-old driver is also being investigated for the traffic offences he committed.

According to police, he had a learner’s driving license, and was driving without being accompanied by a licensed driver.

