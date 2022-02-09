February 9, 2022

Man found after getting lost on Machairas hike

By Antigoni Pitta
Police on Wednesday said they helped locate a man who got lost while hiking in the Machairas area the previous day.

According to a police report, around 4pm on Tuesday afternoon, the 40-year-old went hiking near the Mantra tou Kambiou picnic site in Kapedes.

He called the police for help about two hours later after losing his sense of direction, and officers were dispatched from Lakatamia and Nicosia police stations.

They located the man around 30 minutes later thanks to the help of an off-duty MMAD officer familiar with the area, who helped him return to his car.

 

