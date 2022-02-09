February 9, 2022

Three injured during fight at Pournara (Photos)

By Gina Agapiou0549
pournara
Photo: Christos Theodorides

Three people were injured when rocks were thrown during fight at the Pournara migrant reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia early on Wednesday.

The fight broke our around 8.20am, a police spokesman confirmed to the Cyprus Mail.

Officers arrived at the centre and intervened.

Some workers were asked to leave, citing safety risks, eyewitnesses said.

Three people who were injured were taken to the Nicosia general hospital for treatment.

No details were immediately available as to their condition.

Riot police entering the reception centre

Riot police entering the reception centre

Reports said the fight had started late on Tuesday night, after disagreements over a basketball game they were playing.

 

