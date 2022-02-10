February 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Coronavirus: 23% of Covid patients boosted, 3% double jabbed and 55% unvaxxed

By Antigoni Pitta04
ΙΑΤΡΙΚΟ ΚΑΙ ΝΟΣΗΛΕΥΤΙΚΟ ΠΡΟΣΩΠΙΚΟ ΣΤΟΝ ΑΓΩΝΑ ΚΑΤΑ ΤΟΥ ΚΟΡΩΝΟΪΟΥ
Photo: CNA

Twenty-three per cent of hospitalised coronavirus patients have received a booster shot, the health ministry said on Thursday.

The data covers hospitalisations recorded in the past two weeks up to February 9, and is part of the ministry’s efforts “to enhance transparency and proper information of citizens”.

The unvaccinated continued to make up the majority of those hospitalised as a result of Covid, accounting for 55 per cent.

Fully vaccinated patients accounted for just three per cent of hospitalisations, while 19 per cent of the patients were “partially vaccinated”.  Contrastingly, 23 per cent of hospitalised patients have received their booster shot.

Partly vaccinated patients are all those who received the 1st dose of a two-dose vaccine, those who were administered both shots but 14 days have not elapsed and all those who got the JJ jab and 14 days have not elapsed as well as those who got 2 doses and 5 months have elapsed and they did not get their booster shot.

Post-Covid patients are not included in the data, the health ministry said.

