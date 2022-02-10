February 10, 2022

French fighter jets take to the skies off Cyprus

French Rafale fighter jets are to probe Cyprus’ defences in bilateral military exercises aimed at bolstering the Republic’s readiness and capabilities for real-life scenarios.

Set to last until Sunday, the French fighter planes are launching from the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier which is itself due to dock at Limassol towards the end of February. The carrier has been a frequent visitor, most recently welcomed in February 2020, March 2020 and May 2021.

The Rafale flights are part of the upcoming French-Cypriot air exercises ‘Talos 2022’ which will hone the National Guard’s ability to fend off real-life attacks.

During its previous visit last February, it was stated that the aircraft carrier has 1,200 sailors and 600 marines, as well as members of navy personnel. At the time, it housed 20 Rafale Marine fighter aircraft, two E-2C Hawkeye early warning and control aircraft, a Caïman helicopter and two Da-helicopters.

 

