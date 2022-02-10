February 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Inland Revenue warns public to ignore any SMS about tax refunds

By Staff Reporter00

The tax department said on Thursday that anyone who receives an SMS text message purportedly from Taxisnet, to ignore it.

It said that messages with sender ‘TAXISnet’ with the words: “You have received a refund of XXX euros” which urge recipients to enter a page with the address “https: /t.ly/CYA9”, are not official correspondence of the tax department.

“Those who have received such messages should ignore them,” the department said.

The department officially communicates only through emails that end in @ tax.mof.gov.cy.

