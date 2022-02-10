February 10, 2022

Much-needed renovation to Larnaca’s Ottoman hammam underway

By Anna Savva0192
hamam 2
The hammam in Larnaca

Restoration work has started on the Ottoman hammam near Hamit Bey square in Larnaca’s Ayios Ioannis area and should be completed in six to eight months, Larnaca municipality said on Thursday.

The work is being carried out at the initiative of the bicommunal technical committee on cultural heritage with the financial contribution of the EU, it added.

The building, which is testimony to the wealth of the multicultural heritage of Cyprus, has suffered considerable damage over the years, the municipality said.

The technical committee is also planning to restore the nearby fountain, while the municipality will carry out conservation work at Hamit Bey square.

“The conservation and restoration of every historical monument and building highlights the cultural and multicultural history of our town and by extension of our country,” it added as it thanked the committee for their work.

hamam 1

 

