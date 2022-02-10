February 10, 2022

New exhibition showcases cyanotypes on paper

By Eleni Philippou
An artistic method that though well-known in the art world, is not one Cypriot art shows feature often will b the focus of an exhibition coming to the O Gallery. Cyanotypes are a kind of photosensitive photographic printing process that creates a blueprint. Artists use it to recreate prints of images on the characteristic blue paper.

8b8b3f0244fa45ac934fed24cf5df1e8Rodoula Liouliou’s exhibition Transient Impressions opens on Friday and captures botanical specimens and everyday mundane objects through cyanotype printing. This, as the organisers explain, allows the artist to capture impressive detail, structure and form while providing an image in which science and art are merged; a creative collaboration between art and nature, where light gains the role of the catalyst and the facilitator for such art event.

“The combination of the cyanotype photosensitive printing technique and seemingly random marriage of subject matter places such traditional botanical subject matter within a contemporary context to emphasise how an everyday domestic task can have a profound effect on our living awakening,” organisers say. “The intersection of domestic and natural subject matter takes on a sensitive, harmonious co-existence of different compositional elements; a non-dominating merge of transparency between the two images that further enhances the concept of advocacy towards environmental concern but also appreciation for life.”

 

Transient Impressions

Rodoula Liouliou’s solo exhibition of cyanotypes. February 11-March 4. The O Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night: 7pm-10pm. Wednesday – Saturday: 10am-1pm and 4pm-7pm. Sunday: 3pm-7pm. Tel: 99-659202. www.the-ogallery.com

 

