An investigation is underway into a fire that broke out in a house in Livadia, Larnaca on Friday, which may have been caused by a technical failure in a photovoltaic system transformer.

Police said that the fire broke out at around 3am and quickly spread to the ground floor of the house.

The fire service responded quickly and managed to bring the fire under full control.

The owner of the house was taken to the hospital as she had inhaled smoke.

Police are investigating the possibility that the fire was caused by a technical failure in a photovoltaic system transformer which was installed in the garage of the building.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.