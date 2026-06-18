A proposed elevated railway network running through Limassol could offer a solution to the city’s growing traffic problems, digital creator Marinos Protopapas said on Thursday.

The concept, put forward by Limassol deputy mayor Dimos Katsis, would connect Yermasoyia, the city centre, the marina and the city’s western districts through a modern public transport system.

Protopapas described the proposal as a greener, faster and more sustainable transport option, arguing that it could help ease chronic traffic congestion and meet Limassol’s future mobility needs.