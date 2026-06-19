A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of illegally possessing drugs with intent to supply in Paralimni on Thursday.

The police said that officers spotted the man on his motorcycle at around 6 pm, as he was picking up items from the ground.

He was then stopped for a check during which officers found a precision scale, a transparent plastic container with pieces of cocaine and two nylon bags with 11 grams of cocaine, two grams of cannabis, as well as the sum of €3,960 in cash and two mobile phones.

The case is being investigated by the drug squat YKAN.