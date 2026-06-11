Tasting the wines of Oinou Yi

Since 2019, founders of the Oinou Yi winery, the Vasiliades family has created estate-grown wines in Omodos, now with the guidance of oenologist Victor Bankov and consulting Greek oenologist Artemis Toulaki. Grapes include Xynisteri, Vasilissa and Promara, the Greek Assyrtiko, Muscat of Alexandria, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc and Semillon with reds Maratheftiko, Giannoudi, Lefkada and Mavro along with the international Syrah, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot and Grenache. Commandaria is also produced and soon a sparkling wine will be added in the lengthy list of their products.

Open daily, their tasting room, which boasts magnificent views of Omodos and the surrounding vineyards from its patio, offers wines by the flight, bottle, and glass, along with prepackaged local fare.

For the Vassiliades team, winemaking is a of art. This is what Anna Maria Vassiliades who is at the helm of the winery believes. The focus is on quality and producing fine wines for consumption in Cyprus and abroad. The combination of their experience with high tech equipment are a formula for a success.

The vineyards are framed by the dry-stone walls used by traditional Omodos house builders while aromatic roses are planted to warn against the spread of disease to the vines, in addition to producing refreshing Oinou Yi rosewater.

2025 Oinou Yi Playia Xynisteri – Malaga – Semillon – Sauvignon Blanc, PGI Lemesos ABV 13.5%

Interesting blend, light yellow colour, rich nose of jasmine and elderflower, green apple and pear, fine herbs and lime with a palate of pineapple and quince, sweet notes, refreshing ending with bitter grapefruit taste. €10.50

2025 Oinou Yi Playia Rosé Xynisteri – Mavro, PGI Lemesos, ABV 13.5%

Blend dominated by Xynisteri at 70% and Mavro 30%. Salmon pink colour, luscious aromatics, spring flowers, raspberries and strawberries, a whisper of blood orange and all-spice. Soft yet dry finish glides effortlessly across the palate, bringing a refreshing lift that keeps each sip lively and precise. €10.50

2025 Oinou Yi Xynisteri, PGI Lemesos, ABV 13.5%

Xynisteri grapes from aged vines at 1,100 meters picked from the largest privately-owned vineyard in Cyprus, partially aged on its lees. Emblematic and fresh, herbaceous with vivid aromas of white flowers, ripe melon, chamomile and citrus fruit introducing rich, zesty flavours of pink grapefruit, melon, guava and honey notes, leading to a long, crisp, mineral finish. Irresistible now, this classic Xynisteri will age gracefully for the next three to five years. €12

2025 Oinou Yi Regina, Vasilissa PGI Lemesos, ABV 12.5%

The name Vasilissa or Regina comes from the Cypriot variety of the same name. A bright straw colour with greenish reflections. Intense persistent floral – jasmine – and vegetable aromas with notes of white peaches, lime and balsamic, chalky lemon, nectarines and chamomile, beeswax and honey. Medium-bodied, on the palate the vegetable notes dominate, juicy with agile character. Good depth and well-balanced with a long, persistent, mineral, and refreshing mineral aftertaste. €16

2025 Oenou Yi Promara Alba Domina, PGI Lemesos, ABV 12%

Lean and steely with a straw yellow colour, fresh on the nose with notes of white blossoms and fruits including apple, white peach, grapefruit, lemon zest and exotic fruits in the background. On the palate, the wine gives way to stone fruits and hints of melon before finishing with a zip of refreshing acidity. Oily and medium-bodied, the finish is clean but long and highlights this classic vintage perfectly. €16

2025 Oenou Yi Spourtiko, PGI Lemesos, ABV 12.6%

Light yellow colour, intense Mediterranean aromas of jasmine, fennel, orange blossom, bitter orange, lemon and delicate white fruit emerge on the nose. The palate is succulent and flavourful, delivering tension and a lingering creamy note on the mineral finish. €12

2025 Oenou Yi Mavro Blanc de Noir, PGI Lemesos, ABV 13%

A rosé with an original profile and a very pale pink colour with shades of grey and white from Mavro grape. On the nose, the wine presents aromas of red berries and sour cherries. On the palate, a slight pearl gives the wine all its freshness and exalts the fruit. Elegant, bone-dry, the finish develops on a fresh and mineral note. €12

2025 Oenou Yi Lefkadha, PGI Lemesos ABV 13%

Pale pink onion peel in colour with subtle hints of apricot, wild strawberry and raspberry, pink orange and a mineral nuance of limestone on the nose. Fresh and refined with a pleasant harmony of sweet citrus fruit notes and floral accents. Strong tannins and bone dry. The finish is clean and long-lasting. €13

2022 Oinou Yi Maratheftiko, PGI Lemesos, ABV 15%

Aged in used Hungarian oak, dark garnet red with classic Maratheftiko aromas and flavours. The velvet of fine-textured tannins backs expressive red fruit flavours on a complex palate, both sweet and savoury with mocha and minerality, juicy ripe fruit and freshness. €22

2022 Oenou Yi Yiannoudi, PGI Lemesos, ABV 14%

Dark and intense blue-black colour with crimson highlights. The bouquet features attractive notes of violets, dark berries and plum supported by hints of liquorice and a floral lift, cinnamon, vanilla, caramel and tobacco. On the palate, hints of dark chocolate with a finish of fine sheets of silky tannins. Can cellar for at least 15 years. €22

N/V Oenou Yi Commandaria, PDO Commandaria, ABV 11%

This emblematic dessert wine is strictly produced in the traditional way. Bright amber colour, it displays a unique and enviable bouquet of ageing reminiscent of dried fruit, figs in particular, stewed prunes, toffee, caramel, cocoa, coffee liquor, honey and sweet spices. Dense, smooth and lively in the mouth. An unctuously textured, thick beverage to consume slowly and introspectively after a meal. €25

Oenou Yi Omodos 25 446000/1, www.oenouyiwinery.com