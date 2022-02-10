Prestigious awards for ISOP’s top students

Ten students from the International school of Paphos (ISOP) have received prestigious awards from Cambridge assessment International education, acknowledging their outstanding performance in last year’s examinations
The awards were part of the Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards programme which celebrates the success of learners taking Cambridge examinations in over 40 countries around the world.
“Cambridge places learners at the centre of their international education programmes and provides qualifications which are inspired by the best in educational thinking,” a joint press release issued by the UK examination centre and Paphos’ private school said.
The learners at ISOP who received outstanding Cambridge learner awards for the May/June 2021 Cambridge examination session are Xingtong Zhu who came Top in Cyprus in Business Studies, Beatrice Marro, Top in Cyprus in ICT and Arian Adeli Koodehi who came Top in Cyprus in Business and IT.
Seven more received high achievement in their fields. There were: Anastasia Uskova in combined science, Eleni Vlotomas in Economics, Christine Steinberg in Foreign Language German, Christopher Luizinho in Economics, Nikolas Hadjipaschalis in Biology and Chemistry, Andreas Tavros in Business and George Kuznetsov in IT.
The awards recognised the talent, dedication and commitment of both learners and staff, said the school’s head, Dr Litsa Olympiou.
“I am really touched by the achievements of our students, who have made and continue to make our school and their families proud. Their excellent examination results reflect their skills and capabilities which they consistently develop. A warm thank you to our teachers, who in unprecedented and adverse conditions, maintained their dedication and sense of professionalism,” Olympiou said.
Top performing learners will receive their Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards at a school ceremony in June 2022.
Deputy head Nicholas Artemis said it is extremely rewarding to celebrate the success of the learners and teachers at ISOP “who have worked so hard to achieve tremendous results in the Cambridge examinations”.
“The success reflects the enormous talent in The International School of Paphos, not only amongst learners, but also within the teaching profession. Learners from ISOP have a bright future ahead of them, and I wish them every success,” he added.
According to the press release, Cambridge Assessment International Education, which is part of the University of Cambridge, prepares school students aged 5 to 19 for life, helping them develop an informed curiosity and a lasting passion for learning.