Why Cyprus should be on top of your study abroad shortlist

Cyprus, a small Mediterranean country with one of the lowest population densities in the world, offers a unique combination of modern amenities and historic sights. Known for its ancient landmarks and rich cultural heritage, it boasts a relaxed Mediterranean atmosphere as well as a scenic landscape containing mountains, islets and a coastline.

The island’s cultural life and vibrant nightlife enchant foreigners who take advantage of its good food, cheap accommodation, and friendly locals. Despite its modest size, Cyprus offers great potential to expand higher education. A young and vibrant study population brands this island as a popular choice for foreign students.

Given many exciting international study options, you should consider Cyprus a must-visit. Want to learn more? Keep reading.

Cypriot study benefits

Let’s take our time to examine some of the reasons you should move your international study plans to Cyprus — it isn’t just about the food, culture, and scenery. This country’s low living costs, unemployment rate, and reputed education system are a few reasons students worldwide are keen to migrate here.

High-quality, affordable education

Cyprus has a long history as a European educational powerhouse. It features the highest tertiary education percentage in the EU — a staggering 54.6%. It also indicates that it ranks among the top 10 in the European Union, where university education is not only affordable but also highly accessible.

There’s the question of some Cypriot universities offering free tuition, which isn’t the case. Regardless, many institutions of higher learning have subsidized fees that will leave you mind-blown. Does that imply the absence of a fully-funded scholarship? Absolutely not. But then, the offer is limited to students with exceptional academic backgrounds.

Cyprus’ affordable tuition and excellent educational delivery provide the best learning experience. Having the third-largest education budget after Denmark and Sweden, the country is committed to promoting literacy among its citizens and foreigners. Educational expenditures account for 7% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP).

Regarding education quality, Cyprus follows the Bologna system and is an EU member. Yet, its learning style differs from the typical European system. It emulates the American educational system. Students can choose from a variety of courses and decide their course load. Nothing speaks academic freedom than that. Another plus is flexible tuition — fewer courses imply reduced tuition.

The disciplines you are most likely to find in most Cypriot Universities are Tourism, Business Management, and Hospitality. If these options don’t apply to your field of interest, you can select other available programs.

Top business programs

Cyprus has established a reputation as Europe’s top provider of business-related degrees, thanks to its top-notch education system. Here, you will find different business programs, including:

Business Administration

Digital Business Management

Marketing

Project Management

Sales

International Business

Operations Management

Finance

Entrepreneurship

Management Information System

Human Resource Management

Among other benefits, such programs help students develop business and managerial skills required to harness business development opportunities in Cyprus and beyond. They also combine theoretical study areas with practical applications to give learners real-world experience. Topped with this is the possibility of dual degree programs.

The above-stated option provides students with a variety of career and work opportunities. This is a result of students building on acquired skills. What makes top-tier business programs even better is the competitive edge showcased to help prepare students for an evolving, global environment.

Flexible admission requirements

Although Cyprus has a similar educational system to the United States, its entry requirements are on par with other European countries. Foreign applicants must have successfully completed their secondary education — senior high school. Also included is a merit score in either IELTS or TOEFL. The exam proves students’ English proficiency and critically applies to specific programs.

There is no guarantee that everyone will pass the English proficiency test in one attempt. Hence, some programs don’t emphasize the test as a criterion for entry. Besides these academic credentials, no other documents are required, except personal information. Like U.S. and U.K. degree programs, Cypriot university admissions are competitive, so you need to register your interest and submit an application well in advance to facilitate the process.

Your application package includes submitted forms and credentials (recommendation letters, a certified copy of your international passport and student visa, high school transcript proof of payment, and more), proof of payment, and a personal essay. An admission essay presents reasons for selecting a specific school and should be treated appropriately.

If you need assistance with this essay, it will improve your chances for consideration.

Affordably priced accommodations and amenities

Life and study overseas aren’t cheap, which makes it essential to save on everything. Unlike the U.S. and other top student destinations, Cyprus has made it affordable to have a fun, carefree student experience by offering an array of low-cost accommodations and amenities. You can pay affordable monthly rent and choose from a variety of housing options that include homestays, guesthouses, apartment rentals, and serviced apartments.

These housing options have their pros and cons. So choose wisely to avoid disappointment. If you wish to be at the centre of the campus lifestyle, simply select a residence within the institution’s dormitory. Many schools provide this facility, especially for freshers and foreigners. With dorms, you have an affordable alternative to other accommodations. They average €150 per month.

However, the provision doesn’t remain open for long. Students who run out of luck finding a dorm can share rental spaces to save money. Shared apartments are easier to afford since more people live there. Ultimately, it is up to each student to pick the right roommate. International students in Cyprus also have access to amenities and services that facilitate community living.

Local and international delicacies are available at affordable restaurants all over the country. Some institutions also provide free meals to students and are open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Alternatively, this might be part of the university’s tuition agreement with the student. Be sure to inquire about this offer as it isn’t general. Other affordable factors are transportation, entertainment, health care, and grocery.

Additional, but so important benefit

Some of the institutions are streamlined into specific programs, but you can still choose from a wide range of degrees offered. Cyprus’ tertiary system comprises public and private universities. Whichever option you select, there is always a platform to explore beyond your comfort zone and set the groundwork for your future.

The bottom line

Many reasons make Cyprus an ideal destination for international students. If you are applying to an institution here, you should understand the requirements, including how to write an excellent essay. To learn more about studying in Cyprus, kindly contact an expert college advisor.