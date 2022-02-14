February 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus Featured

Coronavirus: Three deaths, 2,930 new cases

By Gina Agapiou
covid results 12 960x640

Three deaths from coronavirus and 2,930 new cases were reported on Monday out of 134,415 PCR and rapid tests.

The three deaths were two women aged, 85 and 86, and a man, aged 85.

There are 177 people in hospital with the virus of whom 40 are in serious condition.

