New deputy police chief sworn in

Demetris Demetriou was sworn in as the new deputy police chief in a ceremony held at the presidential palace on Monday.
Speaking during the ceremony, President Nicos Anastasiades thanked departing deputy chief Christos Mavris for his “long and fruitful service” as part of the force.
“Mr Demetriou’s appointment was decided thanks to his excellent academic qualifications, and the rich experience he has gained through his long service as a key member of the force,” the president said.
“I am absolutely certain that, acting with the same diligence and impartiality that has characterised him so far, he will fully rise to the great responsibility he is being entrusted with.”
Addressing Demetriou, the president said the new deputy chief is expected to actively participate in the ongoing efforts to modernise the police force and maintain its prestige and effectiveness in the service of public interest.
Anastasiades pointed out that despite constant efforts to maintain the public’s trust for the force and its members, its weaknesses have not been completely eliminated as a result of “the few who either negligently or fraudulently fall into the trap of corruption, tarnishing the image of the police force or undercutting the significant progress and successes recorded daily in the fight against serious and organised crime”.
Anastsiades said that the irreversible goal remains the complete transformation of the police into a modern, flexible and efficient organisation and called on the new deputy chief to show zero tolerance for those who try to harm the institution.
The ultimate goal, the president said, is to collaborate with all relevant authorities to protect citizens and safeguard their rights.
“As well as a great honour, your appointment also implies great responsibility”.
For his part, Demetriou said that he would undertook his new duties with a sense of deep responsibility, “being fully aware of the multifaceted and multidimensional challenges of issues related to public order, security and policing”.
He said that the police force was going through major reform, adding that he would do everything in his power to meet the president’s expectations and the needs of the public.