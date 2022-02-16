February 16, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos police probe assault on student in school

By Gina Agapiou0143
Police on Wednesday confirmed reports that a teenager assaulted a high school student earlier this week, the same day that secondary school teachers reiterated their request for guards in schools.

According to police, a minor, who is a high school student, visited a different high school in Paphos on Monday and punched a student in the face.

The victim was reportedly injured in the eye and had to be transferred to hospital.

Media reported there is a possibility of the injury affecting his vision.

The assault took place on the same day secondary teachers’ union Oelmek reiterated the request that the education minister place guards in secondary schools.

They said this is “for the protection of students and teachers but also to prevent those who attempt to enter the school premises illegally”.

