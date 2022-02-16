February 16, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Two arrested on forgery charges

By Gina Agapiou0214
handcuffs 03

Two people, aged 21 and 28, were arrested in separate cases on suspicion of using fake travel documents, Paphos police said on Wednesday.

The first concerned a 28-year-old woman from Congo who went to Paphos international airport to board a flight abroad using a German passport.

Another person, a 21-year-old man, also from Congo, arrived at the same airport at a different time, around 3.35pm on Tuesday. He presented a French passport.

Police said suspicions were raised regarding the authenticity of their passports and they were both arrested for forgery.

