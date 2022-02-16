February 16, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

University of Cyprus shelves plans for Marine school in Larnaca

By Jonathan Shkurko0164
the main building of the university of cyprus in nicosia cyprus business now
The University of Cyprus

The University of Cyprus has put an end to the plans for the Larnaca Marine Science and Technology School, according to reports following Wednesday’s House education committee.

The reason behind the decision is linked to the unexpected high cost of building the facility, estimated at around €100 million by University of Cyprus officials.

Committee chairman, Diko’s Chrysanthos Savvides called the estimated cost “unheard of”, explaining that the government promise for a state university in Larnaca was based on an estimate made by previous university officials which set the cost at €15 million.

“As we learned today, the government was aware from 2019 that the school was going to cost €100 million,” Savvides said.

“People in Larnaca are being mocked, as they are waiting for a project that seems impossible to implement,” he added

