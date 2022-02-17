Bases floated as possible processing centre for Channel migrants

Cyprus has been named as one possible ‘Plan B’ location where migrants and asylum seekers entering the UK in small boats via the Channel would be taken to the British bases for processing.

The report by influential conservative think tank Policy Exchange sets out two plans to tackle the tens of thousands of people gaining entry to Britain each year by small boats, launching off the coast of France.

The study says that joint UK-EU patrols in the Channel would be “the best possible response to the problem of small-boats arrivals”.

But if an agreement for France to take back migrants proves impossible, the think tank proposes they be taken to a British overseas territory overseas for processing.

The sovereign British areas of Akrotiri and Dhekelia appear under its Plan B outline, amongst other locations.

It does, however, acknowledge the sensitivity of the British bases being used as “temporary” locations to house and process migrants.

“The Republic is sensitised both to the unusual status of the SBAs, and to illegal immigration; indeed, it may have engaged from time to time in recent years in push-backs of maritime refugees or migrants travelling in small boats from Lebanon,” it said, adding that political problems and publicity would therefore abound.

It also states that if anything can realistically be accomplished, it will only be as a result of intergovernmental agreement at the highest level between the UK and the Republic of Cyprus, involving some substantial quid pro quo.

Notably, a declaration by the UK, annexed to the 1960 treaty, is that it would not allow the new settlement of people in the bases other than for temporary purposes.

Policy Exchange also says that according to the 1960 Treaty, and as recently supported by the UK Supreme Court judgement, the UK’s use of the bases is not required to be confined to military purposes.

But the think tank’s favoured outcome is Plan A, which would instead see Britain reaching an agreement with France to prevent migrants from arriving in the first place, and secondly, would see British vessels intercept the small boats and escort them back.

But absent of any such agreement under Plan A, Policy Exchange says Plan B should be put into effect – although it would be more cumbersome and expensive.

The use of the sovereign bases in Cyprus is listed under the report’s “far-away scenarios”, with preference instead being given to Ascension Island – one of the world’s most remote locations.

The island, governed as part of the British Overseas Territories, is about 1,600km from the coast of Africa and 2,300km from Brazil, the 88 square kilometre territory.

In any case, both Plan A and B would say the clear message of: “No one, even a genuine refugee, who chooses to arrive or attempt to arrive unlawfully in the UK by small boat from a safe country like France will ever be granted a right to settle in the UK.”

The philosophy underlying the proposals are much in line with that of Australia, which sees all asylum seekers who arrive by boat and seek protection then face mandatory and indefinite detention in offshore processing centres, namely in Nauru.