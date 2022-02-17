February 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Limassol police probe cafeteria fire

By Staff Reporter098
Police in Limassol are investigating a fire which caused considerable damage to a cafeteria and which initial investigations indicate was set deliberately with the use of flammable material, the Cyprus News Agency reported on Thursday.

It said that the fire at the cafeteria, situated on Vasileos Pavlou street, was spotted by a passer-by at 4.05 am on Thursday who alerted the fire service.

Two fire engines responded, and the fire was contained some 20 minutes later, but not before extensive damage to the interior of the building and to equipment because of the heat.

Initial investigations point to arson.  Police investigations continue.

 

