February 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Partnership aims to promote green entrepreneurship

By Kyriacos Nicolaou080
The Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve) and the Cyprus International Institute of Management (CIIM) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Cooperation, seeking to deepen their partnership, promote sustainable entrepreneurship and support businesses.

The memorandum, which was signed by Keve president Christodoulos Angastiniotis and CIIM director and dean Theodore Panayotou, entails the creation of an observatory tasked with leading the charge on business activities pertaining to the green economy.

The two organisations said that the newly-formed observatory will provide timely information and updates, education, technical training and help Cypriot companies prepare to face the challenges of transitioning to a model of sustainable development.

“Observing international trends for the modernisation of economies and evaluating the comparative advantages of our country, we highlighted, in a timely and convincing manner, the need to emphasise green growth and sustainability,” Angastiniotis said.

“The partnership between the CCCI and CIIM will strengthen the skills of Cypriot companies, in order for them to take advantage of the opportunities arising from the integration of sustainable development practices in their business strategy,” he added.

On his part, Panayotou said that this development strengthens the collective effort that Cyprus must undertake to move forward.

“This new era is based not only on digital technology and innovation, but also on sustainable development and the promotion of entrepreneurship that is in harmony with the environment and nature around us,” Panayotou said.

